RUGBY

Ireland will look to make it two wins from two in the Women’s Six Nations today.

Head coach Adam Griggs has made three changes for the clash with Wales.

Judy Bobbett makes her Six Nations debut in the second row.

Eimear Considine comes in at full-back, with Claire Keohane at out-half.

Kick-off is at 1pm at Energia Park.

In the men’s competition, France will look to follow up their win over England against Italy this afternoon.

Kick-off at the Stade de France is at 3pm.

Yesterday, Ireland earned a bonus point with a 24-14 win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

England earned their first win with a 13-6 over Scotland at Murrayfield.

GAELIC GAMES

There’s a busy day of GAA action across all four Divisions of the Allianz Football Leagues.

In Division One, Tyrone welcome Kerry while Donegal and Galway clash in Letterkenny.

Meath welcome Mayo to Navan, while in Division Two Roscommon will look for their first win against Clare.

All of those games get underway at 2pm.

===

Last night, Dublin brought themselves to the top of Division One after a dramatic draw against Monaghan at Croke Park.

It finished 1-15 apiece at Croke Park, with Davy Byrne kicking the equalizer nine minutes into injury-time.

Elsewhere, Armagh moved to the summit of Division Two with a 0-16 to 0-10 win over Kildare.

While Wexford earned their second win in Division Four with a one-point win over Waterford, 2-3 to 0-8.

SOCCER

Sheffield United can move up to fifth in the Premier League today.

The Blades will move to within two points of fourth place Chelsea if they beat Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

Kick off is at 2pm.

At 4.30pm, second placed Manchester City welcome West Ham to the Etihad.

City are currently 22 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Yesterday, Everton moved up to seventh with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Brighton and Watford played out a 1-all draw.

===

The first piece silverware in the new Irish domestic football season is on offer today.

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers meet in the President’s Cup final this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3pm at Oriel Park.

===

Celtic can book their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup later.

They are away to Clyde from 2pm.

RACING

There’s racing today at Leopardstown where the first goes to post at a quarter-to-two.