RUGBY

Ireland will look to make it two-wins from two games in the Six Nations this afternoon.

Wales are the latest visitors to the Aviva Stadium, a side that ran in seven tries without reply against Italy last week.

Robbie Henshaw and Peter O’Mahony come into the Ireland side for injured pair Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris following last week’s victory over Scotland.

Kick off at the Aviva is at 2.15.

Today’s other game is the Calcutta Cup meeting of Scotland and England at Murrayfield.

Both sides are hoping to recover from opening day losses, and kick-off in Edinburgh is at quarter-to-5.

Ireland’s under-20s got the weekend off to a winning start last night.

Noel McNamara’s side scored five tries in a 36-22 bonus point win over their Welsh counterparts in Cork.

Saracens have escaped being eliminated from the Heineken Champions Cup.

They fielded a player whose work permit had expired against French team Racing last month.

The title holders have been fined 25 thousand euro – plus the same amount suspended until the end of next season.

Sarries have already received a number of sanctions, including upcoming relegation from the Premiership, because of salary cap breaches.

They’re set to face Leinster in the quarter finals.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s semi-finals day in hurling’s Fitzgibbon Cup.

Defending champions UCC face DCU at the DCU Sportsgrounds from 4.

And before that, DJ Carey’s I-T Carlow take on Mary I with a 2pm throw-in.

A win for either Dublin or Monaghan this evening at Croke Park will see them go top of Division One of the Allianz Football League.

It’s second plays third in Division 2 with Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh welcoming his former Kildare charges to the Athletic Grounds.

And there’s a south-east derby in Division Four, as Fraher Fields hosts the meeting of Waterford and Wexford.

All three of those games get underway at 7.

SOCCER

With the first week of the so-called “winter break” in effect, Premier League games are hard to come by today.

Everton are on a run of four matches without defeat ahead of their lunchtime date with Crystal Palace at Goodison.

And Watford could move out of the bottom three with a win away to Brighton at 5.30.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Naas this afternoon with the first off at five-past-1.