Ireland rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll says head coach Andy Farrell needs some breathing space in his new role.

Farrell leads Ireland into tomorrow’s Six Nations showdown with Wales after a narrow win over Scotland.

O’Driscoll says the bedding in of a new philosophy takes time https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/eightbod.mp3

The senior squad will hold the Captain’s Run at Lansdowne Road today.

The Under 20’s will also bid for back to back wins against Wales this weekend.

Their match has a 7.15 start at Irish Independent Park tonight.

It’s being reported that the FAI will not send a team to the Under 21 Toulon tournament in June, following the financial issues which have plagued the Association.

Stephen Kenny’s team reached the semi finals of the competition last year.

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba is set to miss Manchester United’s training camp in Spain amid renewed speculation over the French World Cup winner’s future at Old Trafford.

Bristol City can move third in the SKY Bet Championship should they defeat Birmingham City this evening.

It’s a 7.45 kick off at Ashton Gate.

The GAA are believed to have increased revenues to over 70 million following an rise in gate receipts for the 2019 Championship.

Wexford play Carlow in round one of the Leinster Under 20 football championship this evening.

It’s an 8pm start in Enniscorthy.

It was a steady start for the Irish contingent in the opening round of the AT and T Pebble Beach Pro AM.

Saudi International winner Graeme McDowell is 2 under par, Padraig Harrington is 1 under and Seamus Power is level par.

The lead is held on 8 under by Canada’s Nick Taylor.

And there’s horse racing today at Dundalk, with the first on the card there off at 5.