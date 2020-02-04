RUGBY

Conor Murray is set to again hold off competition from John Cooney to start at scrum-half for Ireland against Wales this Saturday.

Andy Farrell will name his starting team just after two o’clock this afternoon, after the opening 19-12 win over Scotland.

Peter O’Mahony is in line for a recall to the team, with Leinster’s Max Deegan hoping for a debut that could come from the bench.

Robbie Henshaw is likely to slot back into centre, while Leinster teammate Caelan Doris set to miss out with the head injury he picked up at the weekend.

=====

SOCCER

Troy Parrott is set to sign a new contract at Tottenham today, as he turns 18.

The birthday deal is set to keep him at the north London club until the summer of 2023.

Parrott signed his first professional contract with Spurs on this day last year.

The Dubliner could feature in their F-A Cup replay against Southampton tomorrow night.

Liverpool’s under-23 manager Neil Critchley will take charge of tonight’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury.

Jurgen Klopp has given himself and his first team a night off as part of the winter break – so there will be a youthful look to the team at Anfield later.

Critchley – who was also in the dugout for Liverpool’s League Cup defeat to Aston Villa in December – says it’s a great opportunity https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/critchley-1.mp3

Wayne Rooney will face his former club Manchester United in the last-16, if Derby can beat League Two side Northampton.

Premier League Newcastle travel to League One Oxford United.

Meanwhile Cardiff host Reading and Birmingham entertain their tenants, Coventry, at St. Andrew’s.

Two thirds of fans think V-A-R has made the game less enjoyable.

A new YouGov survey of fourteen-hundred people who regularly watch the Premier League rated the performance of the technology at four-out-of-ten.

However, nearly three quarters of those asked think V-A-R should stay – as long as the way it’s used is changed.

Only fifteen-per-cent of people want it scrapped completely.

=====

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Mark Allen is in action at snooker’s World Grand Prix at Cheltenham this evening.

He takes on China’s Liang Wenbo in the evening session from 7pm for the right to play Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last 16.