AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed the Super Bowl title overnight with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers.

They were trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter until quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered three scoring drives in five minutes.

The win ends a 50-year drought for the Chiefs.

HORSE RACING

Jockey Jack Kennedy is set to miss the Cheltenham Festival after breaking his leg in a fall at Leopardstown.

The Kerry native unseated in a chase only half an hour after winning the Grade 1 Irish Gold Cup aboard the Gordon Elliott trained ‘Delta Work’.

SOCCER

Liverpool’s Premier League lead is 22 points after champions Manchester City lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at the new White Hart Lane.

Dutchman Steven Bergwijn and Heung Min Son scored second half goals for Spurs as City paid the price for a missed Ilkay Gundogan penalty and the dismissal of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho hailed his players effort https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tot-4.mp3

Elsewhere, Burnley and Arsenal played out a goalless draw.

In Scotland, Celtic beat Hamilton 4-1 to move seven points clear at the top of the Premiership.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick and Waterford picked up their second victories in Group A of Division 1 in the Allianz National Hurling League.

David Dempsey found the net as Limerick beat Galway by 1-19 to 14 points, while Waterford went to Cusack Park and beat Westmeath by 3-18 to 1-15.

In Group B, Tony Kelly scored 12 points as Clare overcame Wexford by 18 points to 15,

Kilkenny were 3-21 to 9 point winners over Carlow,

And Dublin got the better of Laois by 4-18 to 2-17.

In Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League, Monaghan defeated Tyrone by 1-12 to 11 points in Castleblayney.

Karl O’Connell scored the goal for the Farney.

Michael Murphy hit 1-2 as Donegal had Meath’s number on a scoreline of 3-8 to 7 points.

In Division 2, there were respective one point wins for Clare over Kildare and Fermanagh over Roscommon.

The Camogie Association say the result of yesterday’s Division One Group Two clash between Limerick and Tipperary is ‘being reviewed’.

Doubt emerged at full-time as to whether it finished in a draw or a one-point win for Tipperary.

The Association say an update will be provided in ‘due course’.

RUGBY

France won their eagerly awaited Six Nations showdown with England – prevailing by 24 points to 17 in Paris.

The Irish women’s team crept past Scotland by 18 points to 14 in their opening tie in Donnybrook.

GOLF

And Graeme McDowell is a winner on the European Tour again.

He claimed a 2 shot victory in the Saudi International.