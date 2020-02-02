RUGBY
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he didn’t feel relieved after yesterday’s Six Nations win over Scotland – despite there being an cagey end to the game.
They ran out winners by 19-12 at the Aviva Stadium for Farrell’s first win head coach.
Captain Johnny Sexton got all of Ireland’s points.
Farrell says there were a lot of good displays on show
==
Later today, England start their Six Nations campaign against France.
That gets underway in Paris at 3pm.
====
GAELIC GAMES
Tyrone could go top of the National Football League Division 1 by beating Monaghan later in Clones, it gets underway at 2pm.
Meath and Donegal will be looking for their first wins of the campaign as they go toe-to-toe in Navan.
=
In hurling’s Division 1 Group A, Limerick face Galway at the Gaelic Grounds from 2.30.
====
GOLF
Graeme McDowell is the leader heading into the final round of the Saudi International.
He’s got a one shot advantage over the rest of the field – after finishing the third round on 12-under-par.
The Portrush man begins, playing alongside Victor Dubuisson at 10-to-10 Irish Time.
====
RACING
There’s action today at Leopardstown – where the first of eight goes to post at 5-to-1.