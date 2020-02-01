RUGBY

Ireland’s under-20s have made a winning start to their Six Nations campaign.

Jack Crowley scored a pair of tries as Noel McNamara’s side beat their Scottish counterparts 38-points to 26 at Irish Independent Park.

Both sides came away from the game with try-scoring bonus points.

===

Caelan Doris has all the components of some of the best number-8s to play international rugby in recent years.

That’s according to Liam Toland who has been looking ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations opener with Scotland at the Aviva.

Doris will make his debut in the back row, and Toland says he’s a “footballing number-8”

SOCCER

Manchester United are in talks to sign Nigeria international striker Odion Ighalo.

The 30-year old is currently with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua

Ighalo previously scored 39 goals in 99 appearances for Watford before departing for China in 2017.

GAELIC GAMES

Rory O’Carroll comes into the Dublin full-back line for Philly McMahon for tomorrow night’s Allianz Football League trip to Mayo.

Paul Mannion – who was replaced by Conor McHugh before throw-in against Kerry last week – is again named in the half-forward line.

==

Kerry manager Peter Keane has named a new midfield pairing of Liam Kearney and Jack Barry for tomorrow night’s Division 1 meeting with Galway.

In defence Gavin White replaces Brian Ó Beaglaoich.

Tommy Walsh and Adrian Spillane are the others dropping out following last week’s draw with Dublin.

====

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy’s made one change to his side for tomorrow night’s League clash with Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cian Darcy slots into the forward line with Bryan O’Mara dropping to the bench.

While Kilkenny boss Brian Cody’s made four changes to his forwards for Sunday’s game with Carlow

Billy Ryan and James Maher come in for John Donnelly and Richie Leahy

While Bill Sheehan and Richie Hogan replace Billy Ryan and Niall Brassil.