TENNIS

Roger Federer is into the semi finals of the men’s singles at the Australian Open.

The Swiss legend saved seven match points to defeat American Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

38 year old Federer will now face Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic.

They are due on court shortly.

World number one Ashleigh Barty is into the semi finals of the ladies singles at the Australian Open.

She defeated Petra Kvitova 7-6, 6-2 in Melbourne and will now face American 14th seed Sofia Kenin on Thursday for a place in the decider.

SOCCER

Arsenal will be away to Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side survived a late scare to complete a 2-1 win away to Bournemouth last night.

The Gunners boss is hoping his team can go all the way https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Arsenal-2.mp3

Elsewhere, Wayne Rooney will go up against his former club Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup if Derby County can get past Northampton in their replay.

Holders Manchester City travel to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, while Chelsea will host Shrewsbury or Liverpool.

Leicester will face either Coventry or Birmingham.

A place at Wembley awaits either Aston Villa or Leicester tonight.

They’re tied at one apiece ahead of the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 7.45.

RUGBY

Ireland rugby coach Andy Farrell names his first Six Nations team today.

It’s expected Conor Murray will see off John Cooney’s challenge to start at scrum-half for the visit of Scotland to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Leinster back row Caelan Doris is likely to earn a first cap.

Ulster pair Will Addison and Rob Herring are also tipped for inclusion.

RACING

Today’s meeting at Down Royal goes ahead after a precautionary inspection this morning.

The first is off at 1.20.

BASKETBALL

The NBA have confirmed that tonight’s meeting of the L-A Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed.

The decision was made following the death in a helicopter crash on Sunday of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.