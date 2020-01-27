BASKETBALL

Tributes have been pouring in for former basketball star Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash in California.

The 41-year-old, a five-time N-B-A champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, is considered one of the greatest players in the sports history.

It’s reported nine people were killed when the aircraft came down, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Golfer Tiger Woods was a close friend of Bryant, and said he was devasted by the news https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Kobe.mp3

=====

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has missed the chance to return to the top of golf’s world rankings.

He finished three shots off the pace in the Farmers Insurance Open, where Australian Marc Leishman claimed a fifth P-G-A Tour title on 15 under par.

Spain’s Jon Rahm was second at Torrey Pines, one behind, with McIlroy then in a tie for third with American Brandt Snedeker.

=====

SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr looks set for a return to the F-A-I, as part of the Association’s football management committee.

The 66-year-old has not been involved since exiting as first-team boss in 2005, but reports this morning suggest he is close to agreeing a new role.

Kerr is understood to be close to new F-A-I President Gerry McAneney, who was elected to the post at Saturday’s EGM in Dublin.

++

Shrewsbury Town will be in this evening’s F-A Cup fifth round draw after fighting back to earn a replay after a 2-all draw with Liverpool yesterday.

Under-23 boss Neil Critchley will lead a young Liverpool side in the replay on February 4th due to fixture congestion.

Elsewhere Manchester United thrashed Tranmere 6-nil, while holders Manchester City progressed to the last-16 with a 4-nil win over Fulham.

There’s an all-top flight clash this evening with Bournemouth taking on Arsenal.

=====

TENNIS

Simona Halep is through to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Wimbledon champion was made to work hard by Elise Mertens, but progressed 6-4, 6-4.

In the men’s draw, Dominic Thiem thrashed Gael Monfils in straight sets to reach the last eight.