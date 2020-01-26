GAELIC GAMES

Dublin and Kerry played out a 1-19 a piece draw at Croke Park in their Allianz National Football League Division 1 clash.

Jamie Moore was there.

Donegal and defending Champions Mayo meanwhile also ended in a draw on a scoreline of 19 points to 2-13.

And Armagh beat Cavan 2-18 to 1-8 in their Division Two clash at the the Athletics Grounds.

All-Ireland winners Tipperary were beaten by two points at Semple Stadium in their National Hurling League clash.

2-14 to 18 points was the final score in Thurles.

Gearoid Hegarty and Aaron Gillane with the goals for the Treaty.

Elesewhere Wexford beat Laois 2-27 to 2-16 Portlaoise.

SOCCER

Eight time winners Chelsea have beaten Hull City 2-1 in the final round four FA cup fixture of the day.

Michy Batshuayi scored for the Pensioners in the 6th minute before Fikayo Tomori made it two just afer the hour mark.

Earlier on, West Brom beat West Ham 1-nil at the London Stadium.

Portsmouth enjoyed a 4-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park with the Republic of Ireland’s Ronan Curtis scoring for the hosts.

Sheffield United beat Millwall 2-nil while Burnley were 2-1 winners against Norwich at Turf Moor.

The Championship tie between Reading and Cardiff City finished up at a goal a piece and Southampton and Tottenham also ended 1-all at St. Mary’s.

Newcastle and Oxford played out a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park as did Coventry City and Birmingham City.

And in the lunchtime game Leicester City booked their place in the next round with a 1-nil over Brentford at Griffin Park.

***

Swansea missed the chance to move into the Championship’s play-off places today as they lost 2-nil to Stoke City with the Republic-of-Ireland’s James McClean scoring finding the back of the net for the Potters.

***

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic have beaten Ross County 3-nil and go 5 points clear at the top of the table.

BASKETBALL

Griffith College Templeogue have beaten DBS Eanna 78 points to 68 to win the Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup final in Tallaght tonight