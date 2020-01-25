GAELIC GAMES

The 2020 Allianz Football League season gets underway this evening with a repeat of last year’s All Ireland final.

Dublin meet Kerry under the lights at Croke Park with throw-in at 7.15.

Division One’s other encounter sees Donegal face Mayo at MacCumhaill Park.

There’s one game in Division Two tonight with Armagh up against Ulster rivals Cavan.

Division Three opens with Derry facing Leitrim at Celtic Park from 5.

While Cork begin life in the third tier against Offaly.

That’s part of a double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with Cork facing Westmeath in Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

====

All Ireland champions Tipperary open up Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League by facing Limerick in Thurles.

In Group B, Laois welcome Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford to Portlaoise.

SOCCER

Sheffield Wednesday are into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

They beat a QPR side that contained both Conor Masterson and Ryan Manning by 2-goals to 1 at Loftus Road.

But League Two Northampton forced a replay with Derby.

They played out a goalless draw at Sixfields last night.

==

Fourth round action continues this afternoon with three Premier League sides facing tricky away tests at Championship clubs.

The lunchtime starts sees Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester go to promotion hopefuls Brentford.

Sheffield United are at The Den to face Millwall.

While at 5.30, Chelsea travel to Hull.

There are two all-Premier League ties with Burnley hosting Norwich, and Tottenham away to Southampton.

Newcastle welcome Oxford to St. James’s Park.

And West Ham entertain Championship table-toppers West Brom.

BOXING

Kellie Harrington boxes for gold at the Strandja multi-nations event in Bulgaria today.

The Dublin lightweight will face Mira Potkonen in today’s gold medal bout.

The Finn has beaten Harrington on two previous occasions, and also beat Katie Taylor at the 2016 Olympic Games.

GOLF

Shane Lowry will look to close the gap on the leaders on day-3 of the Dubai Desert Classic.

The Open champion starts the day on 3-under par, and plays alongside England’s Jordan Smith.

Eddie Pepperell is the man to catch on 8-under.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon with the first off at 12.25.

Across channel, the grade-2 Cotswold Chase is the feature of an eight-race programme at Cheltenham.