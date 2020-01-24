Serena Williams has been knocked out of the Australian Open.

The 38 year old American lost 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 to China’s Wang Qiang in the third round of the ladies singles in Melbourne.

Williams remains one victory shy of Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Elsewhere, Caroline Wozniacki has called time on her career after she lost in three sets to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

And top seed Ashleigh Barty is into the third round.

15 year old Coco Gauff faces defending champion Naomi Osaka shortly.

In the men’s singles, title holder Novak Djokovic is into the last 16 after a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Third seed Roger Federer plays John Millman later this morning.

Liverpool have collected 67 points from 69 available as they close in on the Premer League title.

Roberto Firmino scored a late winner as the Reds beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux.

Sadio Mane picked up a muscle injury, with the extent of the damage to be determined.

Manchester United will go to Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday after Tranmere shocked Watford 2-1.

At golf’s Dubai Desert Classic, Graeme McDowell is even par through 14 holes of his second round.

England’s Eddie Pepperell and South African Dean Burmester share top spot on 8 under.

Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry begin their second rounds from 1 under and level par respectively.

Rory McIlroy started well at the Farmers Insurance Open on the US PGA Tour in California.

A 5 under 67 leaves him a shot behind pace setters Keegan Bradley and Sebastian Cappelen.

Tiger Woods is 3 under par.

McIlroy is happy with his fill https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rory-9.mp3

Henry Shefflin has stepped down as manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks, less than a week after leading the Kilkenny senior hurling club to All Ireland glory.

The 10 time All Ireland winner with the Cats is to spend more time with his family.

And horse racing at Dundalk today begins at 5pm.