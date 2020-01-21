SOCCER

The FAI say they’ll begin the recruitment process for a permanent CEO in the coming weeks.

Former Athletics Ireland chief Gary Owens was appointed Interim CEO last night.

FAI Independent chairperson Roy Barrett says Owens brings a wealth of experience to the interim role.

Chelsea will look to get their quest for Champions League football back on the rails tonight.

Frank Lampard’s side play host to London rivals Arsenal in one of six Premier League games this evening.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 8.15, while the rest of the games start at 7.30.

Second-placed Manchester City make the trip to Sheffield United.

Watford can move four-points clear of the dropzone with a win away to fellow strugglers Aston Villa.

Last night Villa completed the signing of striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk, but too late for his inclusion tonight.

Elsewhere, Everton take on Newcastle

Crystal Palace face Southampton.

And Bournemouth take on south-coast rivals Brighton.

RUGBY

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says a number of niggles among his backs contributed to him adding Stuart McCloskey to his squad.

The Ulster man was one of the surprise omissions when Farrell named his 35-man squad for the Six Nations last week.

McCloskey will join the Ireland squad at their training camp in Portugal ahead of the opening game of the campaign against Scotland on Saturday-week.

GAELIC GAMES

David Clifford says the Kerry captaincy won’t change his approach as a player.

The Fossa forward turns 21 tomorrow and is only entering his third year on the Kingdom’s senior panel.

Clifford’s Kerry begin their Allianz Football League season on Saturday night against Dublin at Croke Park.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal has begun his quest to win the Australian Open men’s singles title with a facile victory.

The Spaniard dismissed Hugo Dellien in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6 love.

2016 women’s champion Angelique Kerber is in first round action this morning.

This year’s 17th seed faces 18-year old Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto on the Rod Laver Arena.

Over on the Melbourne Arena, fourth seed Simona Halep takes on Jennifer Brady.

Already, second seed Karolina Pliskova has beaten Kristina Mladenovic, 6-1, 7-5, with Maria Sharapova losing 6-3, 6-4 to Donna Velic.

MOTORSPORT

The green light has been given to the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally.

It will take place over the opening weekend of next month.