SOCCER

Liverpool moved a step closer to their first Premier League title in thirty years yesterday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 2-0 winners at home to Manchester United.

The Merseysiders are now sixteen points clear at the top with a game hand, but manager Klopp is still not getting carried away

Meanwhile United’s Marcus Rashford is now expected to be out of action for at least six weeks with a double stress fracture of his back.

Elsewhere yesterday Leicester City missed the chance to move level with Manchester City in second after a 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

Corofin made history at Croke Park yesterday.

The Galway side became the first ever team to win three AIB All-Ireland club senior football titles in a row.

They beat Down’s Kilcoo 1-12 to 0-7 after extra-time.

**

Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny meanwhile retained their club senior hurling crown.

Henry Shefflin’s side beat Tipperary champions Borris-Ileigh by three points.

=====

TENNIS

15-year-old American Coco Gauff is through to round two at the Australian Open.

She saw off Venus Williams in straight sets 7-6, 6-3 in Melbourne.

Roger Federer is through to the second round – the Swiss star saw off American Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in Rod Laver Arena.

=====

SNOOKER

Stuart Bingham won his first Masters title last night with a 10-8 win over Ali Carter at Alexandra Palace.

The 2015 world champion is now the oldest man to ever lift the Paul Hunter Trophy.

The world number fourteen also picked up a 250 thousand pound cheque for his victory in London.

=====

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricketers have been beaten by nine wickets by the West Indies to level their International Twenty20 series.

Ireland were all out for 138 and the West Indies secured their win by losing just one wicket.

MOTORSPORT

Wicklow driver Christopher Evans led from start to finish to repeat his win of last year in the Bill Griffin Motors Dave Griffin Memorial Trophy Autotest at Mondello Park, beating the similar Toyota MR2 of Dubliner Eddie Peterson by thirteen seconds after twenty long tests of driving skill.

At the end of the first lap of five tests, Evans led by two seconds, but he gradually pulled away to a clear victory, with fellow Delgany driver Daniel Byrne finishing third, ahead of Eoin Murray.

In Monaghan, former National champions Pakie Duffy and Evin Hughes took a comfortable win in the Navigation Trial based on Latton, completing the tough 120 mile route eighteen marks in front of Peter Deery and David McCrudden.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers on February 2nd in Miami in Super Bowl 54.

The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the A-F-C Championship game to secure a first Super Bowl appearance in half a century.

The 49ers saw off the Green Bay Packers 37-20 to win the N-F-C championship.