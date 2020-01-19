SOCCER

One of the biggest rivalries in the world is renewed today.

Premier League leaders Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield.

The last time the Reds dropped points was against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side back in October when they played out a 1-all draw at Old Trafford.

United striker Marcus Rashford remains a major fitness doubt and Solskjaer has admitted he’s unlikely to feature https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/injury.mp3

Man United fan Terry O’Brien https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TOBrien.mp3

Kick-off on Merseyside is at half-past-4.

Before that, Burnley host Leicester City at 2-o’clok.

A win for the Foxes would see them go level on points with second placed Manchester City.

GAELIC GAMES

History will be made at Croke Park this afternoon.

Three-in-a-row chasing Corofin take on Kilcoo in the All-Ireland club Senior Football Championship final at 4-o’clock.

It’s the Down side’s first time to ever reach the decider, in manager Mickey Moran’s first year in charge.

***

Before that, reigning champions Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny and Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh meet in the hurling final.

Henry Shefflin’s Ballyhale the title for the eighth time while the Tipp outfit have not been in the showpiece for 33 years.

Brendan Hennessy is KCLR commentator https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BrendanHurling.mp3

Noel Dunden of the Tipperary Star https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DUNDEN.mp3

Throw-in there is at 2-o’clock.

RUGBY

Munster take on Ospreys in their final Heineken Champions Cup pool game at Thomond Park this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 1-o’clock, however Johann van Graan’s side cannot reach the quarter-finals after results yesterday didn’t go their way.

Then already eliminated Connacht are away to Montpellier at a quarter-past-3.

UFC

Conor McGregor has returned to the octagon in style at UFC 2-4-6, as he beat American Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.

Referee Herb Dean stepped in and waved off the contest inside a minute after a series of blows from McGregor.

The 31-year-old Irishman had not won inside the UFC’s octagon since capturing his second UFC world title in 2016.

RACING

There’s a 7 race card at Thurles this afternoon where the first goes to post at 1-o’clock.