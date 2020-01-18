RUGBY

The quarter final line-up in the Heineken Champions Cup will begin to take shape this afternoon.

A Leinster victory away to Benetton will see them seal progeress to the last-8 as top seeds.

But Ulster need a win over Bath at Kingspan Stadium if they’re to earn a quarter-final berth at all.

SOCCER

The FAI have thrown a lifeline to Limerick FC.

Following talks with the club they’ve been allowed apply a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity First Division.

Their place had gone to a Shamrock Rovers reserve side with fixtures for the season released a week ago.

But the Independent Club Licensing Committee will consider Limerick’s position next month with the FAI satisified the club’s parent company came out of Examinership in December.

====

With leaders Liverpool not playing until tomorrow, Manchester City can close the gap to the Premier League summit to a mere 11-points this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad in a fixture they lost last season.

The lunctime kick-off sees Tottenham go to a resurgent Watford.

Struggling Aston Villa travel to Brighton

The bottom two meet at Carrow Road with Norwich facing Bournemouth

Southampton play Wolves

And West Ham entertain Everton.

While the evening start sees Newcastle welcome Chelsea to St. James’s Park.

GAELIC GAMES

New York will compete in the Tier 2 Football Championship if they get their way.

Traditionally they’ve played in the Connacht Championship but not the qualifiers.

But senior selector Johnny Glynn says their improvement in recent years shows that New York is worthy of a Tier 2 place.

They lodged an application on Thursday.

====

Tyrone will look to win an eighth McKenna Cup title in nine seasons this evening.

Mickey Harte’s side face Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds where there’s a 7.30 start.

Two of Leinster’s less successful sides in recent years have chance to win some silverware this afternoon.

Offaly play Longford in the O’Byrne Cup final which has a 2.45 start at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park.

While the FBD League in Connacht has a more familiar line-up with Galway facing Roscommon from 2.

And the Walsh Cup final in hurling sees Galway take on Wexford in Portlaoise.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Navan this afternoon.

The first goes to post at quarter-to-1.