Defending champion Shane Lowry is teeing off his second round at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Offaly native is 2 under par.

China’s Haotong Li is currently out in front on 9 under.

Padraig Harrington is plus 4 ahead of an 8.25 tee time.

All of the Irish provinces will name their teams this lunchtime for this weekend’s final round of European Champions Cup Pool matches.

Munster and Ulster are the sides with most on the line.

Munster have an outside chance of a quarter final berth if they take a bonus point at home to the Ospreys on Sunday and other results go their way.

Ulster will book their spot in the last eight provided they beat Bath in Belfast tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Saracens could be automatically relegated from the English Premiership if they fail to meet the salary cap this season.

The defending champions have already been docked 35 points and fined 5 point 3 million pounds after they were found guilty of breaking rules over the last three campaigns.

Other clubs are demanding Saracens now prove they are within the 7 million pound limit for this year, or face demotion to the Championship.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is set to play through the pain barrier in Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Anfield.

The England player suffered a back injury in Wednesday’s FA Cup win over Wolves.

United lie 27 points behind their great rivals at the top of the table.

Ashley Young is set to complete his transfer to Inter Milan today.

Fulham will go third in the SKY Bet Championship should they overcome Middlesbrough tonight.

Rangers host Stranraer in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Both games kick off at 7.45.

In gaelic games, Meath forward Mickey Newman is to miss the Allianz National Football League campaign.

He requires hip surgery.

The remaining semi finalists at snooker’s Masters will be confirmed today.

Stephen Maguire plays David Gilbert this afternoon, with Kyren Wilson to meet Stuart Bingham tonight.

And there’s racing today on the all weather at Dundalk, with the first off at 5pm.