RUGBY

Three tries in the final ten minutes saw Munster’s European Champions Cup hopes likely ended by Racing yesterday.

The southern province had fared well for much of the game, helped by Andrew Conway’s try and the boot of JJ Hanrahan.

Defeat though leaves them needing to beat the Ospreys next week and hope for other results to go their way.

Leo Cullen’s Leinster are now fifteen games unbeaten for the season, equaling the previous record set twenty years ago.

Six tries saw them storm to a bonus-point 42-14 win over Lyon at the RDS, which all but secures a home quarter-final.

=====

SOCCER

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been hailed a “legend” by his former team-mate Vincent Kompany.

It’s after the Argentine set a new record for the most Premier League goals by an overseas player, with his hat-trick in City’s 6-1 win over Aston Villa yesterday.

Kompany says his favourite moment will always be Aguero’s strike which sealed the title in 2012 https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/8sport-3.mp3

Villa have slipped into the relegation zone after Watford beat Bournemouth 3-nil yesterday.

=====

GOLF

Graeme McDowell has finished strongly at the Sony Open in Hawaii on the P-G-A Tour.

The Portrush golfer has shot a final round of 64 at the par 70 course to finish the tournament in a three-way tie for fourth on nine under.

Australian Cameron Smith beat American Brendan Steele in a play-off after both players had finished on eleven under par.

=====

SNOOKER

Mark Allen takes to the table in round one of The Masters at Alexandra Palace this evening.

The Antrim cueist will take on Englishmen David Gilbert for a place in the last-eight.

Three-time champion Mark Selby last night fell to a 6-4 exit at the hands of Ali Carter.

=====

RACING

Action at Punchestown due to take place this afternoon has been cancelled.

The first of a 7-race jumps card was due off at a quarter to one.

However, safety concerns over Status Orange wind warnings have led to the decision after a course inspection and consultation with Met Éireann.

MOTORSPORT

Cork pair Derek Butler and Denis O’Donovan took their Subaru Impreza to their third win in a row in this season’s National Navigation Trial Championship when they added the Cork 1000 Shakes event at Buttevant to their previous victories in the Midland and Skibbereen rounds.

After a challenging 120 mile route, they were 17 marks clear of runners up Owen Murphy and Daire Hayes, with James Fitzgerald and Ken Carmody making it a clean sweep of the top positions for Cork crews, another ten marks behind.

Butler and O’Donovan have now clinched the Munster Navigation title, with one round remaining, and look well placed to complete the double of National and Munster series, with three events still to come in the main battle.

Paul Needham scored his second win of the season with a seven mark margin over Robin Taylor in the MEC Freeman Cup Sporting Trial near Rathdrum, Co Wicklow. Enda Byrne was another mark down in third place overall, but early leader Siobhan McCann had to retire during the second lap with gearbox problems on the car she shares with her father.