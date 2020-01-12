RUGBY

It’s a massive day for Munster as they look to keep their Heineken Champions Cup campaign for this season alive.

Johann van Graan’s side need a win over Racing 92 to progress beyond the pool stage.

JJ Hanrahan has recovered sufficiently from a hamstring problem to take his place at out-half

Kick-off in Paris is at a-quarter-past-3.

Mike Keane is President of Munster Rugby

Before that, already qualified Leinster host Lyon.

Scott Fardy will captain Leo Cullen’s side in the absence of injured Johnny Sexton.

Action at the RDS gets underway at 1-o’clock.

SOCCER

Champions Manchester City will look to reduce Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to 14 points today.

Pep Guardiola’s side are away to Aston Villa at half-past-4.

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola says he doesn’t know if Leroy Sane will stay at the club.

The winger is a transfer target for German club Bayern Munich, who wanted to sign him last summer.

The winger is a transfer target for German club Bayern Munich, who wanted to sign him last summer.

Sane hasn't played since sustaining a knee injury in August's Community Shield and Guardiola is just focusing on getting him back on the pitch

Before that Bournemouth host Watford at 2-o’clock with both sides in the relegation zone heading into the game.

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricketers take on the West Indies in a one day international from 1-o’clock this afternoon.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Punchestown this afternoon with the first going to post at half-past-12.