RUGBY

It’s a make-or-break afternoon for both Connacht and Ulster in the Heineken Champions Cup later.

Connacht need to finish Pool 5 with a pair of bonus-point wins if they’re to maintain hope of a quarter-final berth.

Andy Friend’s side welcome current runaway table-toppers Toulouse to the Sportsground where kick-off is at 3.15.

Ulster face their toughest examination in Pool 3 to date with a trip to Clermont.

An Ulster win would see them secure top spot in the pool and keep them on track for a potential home quarter-final.

There’s a 1 o’clock start at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

SOCCER

West Ham may need to speed-up their move for Republic of Ireland keeper Darren Randolph.

First-choice stopper Lukasz Fabianski was taken off a quarter-of-an-hour into last night’s 1-nil defeat at Sheffield United.

The first defeat of David Moyes’ second spell in charge of the Hammers sees Sheffield United go fifth in the table.

West Ham were denied an equaliser by V-A-R when a Robert Snodgrass strike was chalked-off for a handball in the build-up from Declan Rice.

====

Jose Mourinho will look to put a spoke in the wheel of Liverpool’s apparent procession to the Premier League title this evening.

His Tottenham side welcome the leaders to White Hart Lane with kick-off at 5.30.

Leicester could close the gap on Liverpool to ten-points with a win at home to Southampton at 3.

Republic of Ireland under-21 striker Adam Idah is set to make his first Premier League start for Norwich away to Manchester United.

Carlo Ancelotti continues his search for a first win as Everton manager with the visit of Brighton to Goodison

Wolves entertain Newcastle

Chelsea face Burnley.

And the lunchtime kick-off sees Arsenal go to Crystal Palace.

GAELIC GAMES

Both the hurlers and footballers of Limerick and Cork battle it out for early-season bragging rights in Munster this evening.

First up at the Gaelic Grounds is the final of football’s McGrath Cup with Cork looking to win the trophy for the third time in five years.

And Limerick have lost the last two Munster Hurling League finals ahead of this evening’s renewal with their Rebel County opponents.

YOUTH OLYMPICS

Matt Ryan competes in the Alpine Combined Slalom at the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne today.

He placed 45th in yesterday’s Super-G.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon with the first off at 12.25.

Across channel, the Grade-2 Silviniaco Conti Chase is the feature at Kempton.