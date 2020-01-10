Donegal may not face any sanction for pulling out of Sunday’s McKenna Cup senior football semi-final against Monaghan.

With 13 players on Sigerson Cup duty this weekend, boss Declan Bonner said he wasn’t in a position to field a team.

Meanwhile Patrick McBrearty is to miss the start of the Allianz League campaign.

He has been based in the USA of late.

JJ Hanrahan may be winning his race to be fit for Munster’s crucial European Champions Cup match against Racing 92 in Paris on Sunday.

The team will be named at lunchtime.

In Ulster’s Pool 3 tonight, Bath meet Harlequins.

Tottenham are believed to be close to bringing in Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan as cover for striker Harry Kane, who is out until April.

Kane will require surgery on a hamstring issue.

Tonight in the Premier League, Sheffield United host West Ham.

Kick off at Bramall Lane is at 8pm.

David McGoldrick has yet to find the net in the top flight this season, but his Republic of Ireland and Blades team-mate John Egan believes the drought is about to end https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/eightsport.mp3

Shane Lowry is 5 under par on day 2 of the Hong Kong Open, 4 under par for his second round through 17 holes of it.

Wade Ormsby leads on 9 under.

At the South African Open, Gavin Moynihan is 3 under par and Jonathan Caldwell is 1 under.

The lead there is shared on 9 under by Johannes Vermaan and Hennie Du Plessis.

Graeme McDowell is 1 over par following round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii, six shots behind pace setter Collin Morikawa.

Ireland’s cricketers narrowly lost by 1 wicket to the West Indies in their One Day International in Barbados, going down 2-nil in the series.

West Indies won the match with a six off the penultimate ball.

And Donnacha O’Brien saddles his first runners as a trainer at Dundalk this evening.

The all weather fixture begins at 5pm.

There is also a meeting at Thurles, beginning at 12.40.