RUGBY

Joey Carbery is set to miss the entire Six Nations campaign.

The Munster playmaker is to undergo surgery on a wrist ligament injury sustained in the Pro 14 game against Ulster last weekend.

The injury could sideline the player for 3 months, raising the stakes for Johnny Sexton to prove his fitness for Ireland’s opener against Scotland on February 1st.

Sexton will miss Leinster’s upcoming matches with a knee problem.

Munster have an injury crisis ahead of the Champions Cup match away to Racing 92 this weekend.

JJ Hanrahan has been battling a hamstring injury, while Tyler Bleyendaal has a neck problem.

Carbery has only started four games since last January.

SOCCER

The FAI are believed to be on the verge of securing a deal to safeguard their future.

The Irish Daily Mail are reporting that the Association will agree a deal for an 18 million euro bail out with the Government and the banks this week.

Four Independent Directors are also due to be announced over the coming days.

Arsenal booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-nil win over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Reiss Nelson scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute.

Mikel Arteta’s side were far better in the second half having been lucky to go into the break at nil-all.

The Spaniard says he made it clear to the players at the interval that the performance wasn’t acceptable https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Arsenal-1.mp3

Arsenal will now travel to Bournemouth in the next round after the draw was made earlier on in the evening.

In the pick of the other ties from that draw, the winner of Wolves and Manchester United will take on the winner of Watford and Tranmere.

Chelsea will face Hull City,

Leicester City will be away to Brentford,

Holders Manchester City will entertain Fulham,

While the winner of Bristol City and Shrewsbury will host Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Tonight, Manchester United and Manchester City meet in the first of this season’s English League Cup semi-finals.

City’s Nicolas Otamendi could return from injury for the clash.

He’s missed his side’s last three games due to injury and Pep Guardiola has said he’s hopeful his injury worries are coming to an end.

The first leg kicks off at Old Trafford at 8 o’clock.

Scott Sinclair is set for a move to Preston North End.

The Celtic player has missed training in Dubai and is set to fly back to the UK ahead of a transfer to the Championship club.