GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary champions Borris-Ileigh ended a 33-year wait to make it back to the AIB All-Ireland senior club hurling final yesterday.

A Brendan Maher-inspired side were seven-point victors over St Thomas’ of Galway in their semi-final in Limerick.

They will now take on the might of defending champions Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny in the final in two weeks’ time.

Borris-Ileigh manager Johnny Kelly says his side are well used to being the underdogs

=====

SOCCER

David Moyes earned a second win in his second stint as West Ham manager yesterday evening, as the Londoners beat Gillingham 2-0 in the FA Cup third round.

Earlier a wonder goal from 18-year-old Curtis Jones meant Liverpool saw off Everton in the Merseyside derby to make tonight’s fourth round draw.

Chelsea comfortably beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home, while Spurs will need a replay against Middlesbrough after yesterday’s 1-1 draw at the Riverside.

There’s one game tonight as Arsenal welcome Championship leaders Leeds United to the Emirates.

Kick-off in London is at five to eight.

=====

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints in the N-F-L Wild Card round last night.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins excelled in a 26-20 overtime victory, which sees them through to play the fancied San Francisco 49ers next.

The Seattle Seahawks also progressed last night – they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 to set up a date with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next weekend.

=====

GOLF

American Justin Thomas has won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in a playoff.

The 26-year-old saw off the challenges of fellow countrymen Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele on the third playoff hole.

It was the first three-man playoff since the winners-only P-G-A Tour event moved to Kapalua in 1999.

Antrim’s Graeme McDowell finished back in a tie for 23rd on one under par, after shooting a final round of 72.

BASKETBALL

The Basketball Ireland Players and Coaches of the Month for December have been announced. The December awards see a double win in each Division throughout the leagues, with one club in each league picking up both awards.

In the Men’s Super League, the Player of the Month award has been given to Belfast Star’s Delaney Blaylock following a superb month of December for his club after returning from injury. Star head coach, Adrian Fulton, has picked up the Coach of the Month award following a strong month, which concluded with a win over Tralee in De La Salle to see Star go top of the table at Christmas.

It’s also a double win in the Women’s Super League with Pyrobel Killester scooping both awards. The Player of the Month has been won by Adella Randle El who has proven to be a very strong addition to the Dublin side, while head coach, Karl Kilbride has been awarded the Coach of the Month award.

In the Men’s Division One meanwhile, it’s also a double win for Tradehouse Central Ballincollig who finished the year out unbeaten with a 13-0 record. The Player of the Month award goes to Andre Nation, while head coach, Kieran O’Sullivan picks up the Coach of the Month award. In the Women’s Division One, it’s another double win, this time for Trinity Meteors. It’s also a back-to-back win for head coach, Vinny O’Keeffe who scoops the Coach of the Month again, while Edel Thornton has been awarded the Player of the Month for December.