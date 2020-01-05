SOCCER

There was 5 ties at 5:30 last night in the FA Cup third-round.

Bournemouth hammered Luton Town 4-nil at the Vitality.

Portsmouth beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 away from home.

Leicester City beat Wigan 2-nil at the King Power Stadium.

Champions Manchester City enjoyed a 4-1 victory over Port Vale at the Etihad.

While the all Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester United finished up scoreless at Molineaux.

The Republic of Ireland’s Matt Doherty thought he had put the hosts ahead in the second half but VAR ruled it out for handball in the build up.

RUGBY

Leinster have hammered Connacht 54 points to 7 at the RDS in the Guineess PRO 14 to earn themselves a bonus point and keep their 100 per cent start to the season intact.

Max Deegan, Ciaran Frawley, Dave Kearney, Joseph Toman, Luke McGrath and Gary Ringrose all went over the line for Leo Cullen’s side.

GAELIC GAMES

For the first time ever Kilcoo will contest the A-I-B All-Ireland Club Football Championship final.

They beat Dublin and Leinster champions Ballyboden St Endas 2-8 to 11 points at Cavan’s Breffni Park.

Ryan Johnston and Daryl Branagan with the goals for Mikey Moran’s side.

***

Three-in-a-row chasing Corofin await them in the decider after they beat Cork’s Nemo Rangers by six points in Ennis earlier in the day.

