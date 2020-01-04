RUGBY

Munster continue to show worrying form heading into next week’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Racing.

Last night’s 38-17 loss to Ulster in the Pro 14 means they’ve won just twice in their last seven games.

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney continues his recent fine form, scoring the first of the hosts’ five-tries at Kingspan Stadium.

The result also saw Munster surrender top spot in Conference B, with Scarlets replacing them courtest of a 16-14 win at Cardiff.

====

Connacht’s hopes of ending their winless run in festive derbies won’t get any easier later.

Leinster have recalled the likes of Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose and James Ryan for this evening’s game at the RDS.

Kick-off there is at 5.30.

GAELIC GAMES

Three-weeks from the start of the Allianz Hurling League Waterford have been dealt a major blow.

Philip Mahony announced his inter-county retirement last night.

The Ballygunner man had suffered a number of bad injuries in recent years, but played a starring role in his club’s run to the Munster final before Christmas.

===

Corofin’s attempt to win three All Ireland Club football titles continues this afternoon.

The Galway kingpins face Nemo Rangers in the first of the semi-finals set for Kingspan Breffni.

That throws in at 1.30, and is followed by the meeting of Ballyboden St. Enda’s and Kilcoo.

Ulster champions Kilcoo are hoping to reach a first ever All Ireland final, and that throws in at 3.30.

SOCCER

Both Manchester sides are in FA Cup third round action this evening.

Holders City welcome League Two side Port Vale to the Etihad.

While United face a tougher task in the form of a trip to Wolves.

Among today’s other games, Newcastle face a tricky test away to Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale.

Leicester entertain 2013 winners Wigan.

Republic of Ireland under-21 striker Adam Idah could feature for Norwich away to Preston.

And Brighton play host to Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Cork this afternoon with the first off at 12.20.