SOCCER

Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League once again.

The leaders got a 2-nil victory at home to Sheffield United last night with goals in either half from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now gone a year unbeaten in the top flight, but he says there are two main reasons why they’re not getting carried away https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/oneyear.mp3

++

Wayne Rooney captained Derby last night as the Championship side secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The former England striker played in the centre of midfield on his debut, setting up the first goal in the 2-1 win at home to Barnsley.

Elsewhere, Swansea climbed back into the play-off spots with a 1-nil victory over Charlton.

=====

RUGBY

Munster welcome back a host of international stars for tonight’s PRO 14 visit to Ulster.

Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Niall Scannell and captain Peter O’Mahony are among those returning to their starting team.

Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson are back in the Ulster fold after their 35-3 win over Connacht last time out.

Kick-off in tonight’s inter-pro is at 7.35pm at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

=====

SOCCER

A delegation of League of Ireland footballers are set for a meeting with Ministers of Sport Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin today.

Ross last month claimed the domestic league could be lost if the FAI was liquidated.

He later rowed back on those claims and agreed to meet players to address their concerns, with that meeting set for Leinster House this afternoon.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

Cork and Limerick’s footballers will meet in the final of the pre-season McGrath Cup for the first time since 2007.

The Rebels were 3-19 to 0-14 winners over Tipperary last night, with a hat-trick of goals from Michael Hurley.

Limerick were 2-10 to 0-10 victors against Waterford in last night’s other semi-final.

The decider will take place on January 18th.