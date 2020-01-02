SOCCER

Mikel Arteta has his first win as the new Arsenal manager.

His Gunners side beat Manchester United 2-nil at the Emirates in the Premier League last night.

The goals both came in the first half from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis.

Arteta was delighted with his players at full-time.

The result means the north Londoners are 10th in the table – nine points from the top four, while United stay fifth.

Manchester United look like they’ll be without Paul Pogba for much of the month.

The midfielder missed last night’s 2-nil Premier League defeat to Arsenal – and needs an operation on an ankle injury.

But United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it’s not a major problem.

++++

Elsewhere yesterday, West Ham made a flying start under David Moyes with a 4-nil victory over Bournemouth,

Leicester City beat Newcastle 3-nil at St. James’ Park,

Manchester City enjoyed a 2-1 win at home against Everton,

Tottenham lost 1-nil at Southampton – and will be worried after striker Harry Kane went off with an injury,

Chelsea drew 1-all at Brighton, while Aston Villa moved out of the relegation places with a 2-1 win at Burnley and 10-man Watford beat Wolves by the same scoreline.

++++

Liverpool will look to regain their 13 point advantage at the top of the table tonight.

The Reds welcome Sheffield United to Anfield.

New striker Takumi Minamino isn’t expected to feature for the Reds due to registration regulations.

Kick off is at 8-o’clock.

++++

Huddersfield Town say they will carry out an investigation into sectarian abuse towards Republic of Ireland international and Stoke City winger James McClean.

Their Championship clash, which Stoke won 5-2, at the John Smith’s Stadium was halted for a period to allow the referee to address both managers.

McClean had reported that he had received abuse from the crowd and he applauded when the announcement was made over the loudspeakers, where fans were warned that ‘offensive behaviour will not be tolerated’.

DARTS

Peter Wright won his first ever PDC World Darts Championship title last night.

The Scot dominated the final at Alexandra Palace, defeating reigning champion Michael van Gerwen 7-sets-to-3.

It marked the first time Wright has beaten the Dutchman in the decider of a major tournament.

***

Fallon Sherrock has been named as one of nine challengers to compete alongside the top nine players in this year’s Premier League Darts.

The 25-year-old last month became the first woman to win a PDC World Championship match as she reached round three at Alexandra Palace.

One challenger will appear with the top nine in each week of the event, which begins in Aberdeen on 6 February.

GAELIC GAMES

The Tyrone senior footballers may be about to receive a major blow.

It’s being reported that corner-forward Cathal McShane is set to sign a two-year deal with Aussie Rules side Brisbane Lions.

23-year-old McShane scored 3-49 in the Championship last season and won an All-Star.

Mickey Harte already received bad news earlier on this winter as Mattie Donnelly was ruled out for the National League after picking up a serious hamstring injury playing for his club.



RUGBY



Quinn Roux’s hopes of returning to the Irish side for the start of the Six Nations have been dashed, with the 29-year old having to undergo surgery for a hand injury.

The lock forward suffered a hand injury playing for Connacht against Munster before Christmas and he is now expected to be out of training until February.

HORSE RACING

Lingfield is off at 11:45, with the going standard.

Ayr is soft, heavy in places, with the first off there at 12:30.

And Chelmsford City is off at 4pm, with the going