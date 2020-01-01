SOCCER

It’s a busy day of Premier League action with all 10 sides in action.

At lunchtime, Brighton welcome Chelsea to the Amex where there’s a half-past-12 kick-off.

While at the same time, Burnley host Aston Villa.

Then at 3-o’clock Newcastle entertain Leicester City,

Waford take on Wolves at Vicarage Road,

And Southampton entertain Tottenham.

At half-past-5 then West Ham and Bournemouth meet at the London Stadium,

While Manchester City and Everton meet at the Etihad

And it’s Norwich City up against Crystal Palace at Carrow Road.

There’s one 8-o’clock kick-offs then as Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates.

RACING

There’s jump racing today from Tramore and Fairyhouse with seven races at each venue.

The first at the Waterford track goes to post at 12-o’clock and the 2019 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo will gets his season underway tomorrow at Tramore.

Paul Townend will be on board Willie Mullins’ stable star in the Savills New Years Day Chase at 20-past-2.

Action then gets underway at Fairyhouse at 20-past-12.

DARTS

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen and Peter ‘Snake-bite’ Wright meet in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship this evening.

In a repeat of the 2014 decider, the pair will meet on the Oche from a quarter-past-7.