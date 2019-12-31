DARTS

Michael van Gerwen is on course to retain his World Darts Championship title after making it through to his fifth final at Alexandra Palace.

The Dutchman beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 to set up a rematch of the 2014 final against Peter Wright.

Earlier the Scotsman defeated Welshman Gerwyn Price 6-3.

SOCCER

Derby have ended a run of seven Championship games without a win.

Despite playing the majority of the match with ten men, they hung on to clinch a 2-1 victory in a frantic finish at home to Charlton.

The result moves Derby up to seventeenth in the table – two points above their opponents.

RACING

Sizing John makes a long-awaited return to action this afternoon at Punchestown.

The 2017 Gold Cup hero lines up in the Bet With Tote At Punchestown Hurdle at the Kildare course.

The nine-year-old will be ridden on his return after two years out by Barry Geraghty.

That race will be the fourth of a seven-race jumps card – the first goes to post at five past twelve.