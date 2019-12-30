SOCCER

David Moyes has been confirmed as the new manager of West Ham – replacing Manuel Pellegrini.

He returns to the club for his second spell.

Moyes steered the London side clear of Premier League relegation in 2018 but his short term contract wasn’t renewed.

Today, he’s signed an 18-month deal and will take charge of the team for the first time on New Year’s Day when Bournemouth visit the London Stadium.

Elsewhere, Liverpool restored their 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League table yesterday with a 1-nil win over Wolves at Anfield.

VAR once again dominated discussions afterward.

The Reds’ goal was given after a video check for a possible handball by Adam Lallana – while their opponents had an equaliser ruled out after a video check for a fractional offside.

Manchester City returned to winning ways meanwhile.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne saw them beat Sheffield United 2-nil at the Etihad.

And Chelsea came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates.

The hosts led for much of the game but Jorginho and Tammy Abraham both scored in the last 10 minutes to come away with all three points.

The result leaves new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta still searching for his first win.

There’s one game in the EFL Championship tonight as 20th in the table Derby County host 18th placed Charlton.

Kick-off at Pride Park is at 7.45.

DARTS

The line-up for the final of the PDC World Darts Championship will be decided today.

England’s Nathan Aspinall takes on reigning champion Michael van Gerwen in the first of the semi-finals this evening as they bid to make the showpiece.

They had respective wins yesterday over Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh and Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas.

After that then Peter ‘Snake-Bite’ Wright will take on either Gerwan Price or Glen Durrant.