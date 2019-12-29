SOCCER

West Ham’s search for a new manager begins in earnest today.

They sacked Manuel Pellegrini last night, just hours after the club lost 2-1 at home to a much changed Leicester team.

They lie just one point above the relegation zone.

The club’s owners said it has become clear that “change is required to get the club back on track.”

Liverpool can go 13 points clear again at the top of the Premier League later.

They welcome Wolves to Anfield in today’s 4.30pm kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have one dropped two points in the league all season.

Before that, Arsenal and Chelsea do battle at the Emirates at 2 o’clock.

While at 6pm, Manchester City will be hoping to recover from the shock defeat to Wolves on Friday when they welcome Sheffield United, who lie eighth in the table.

Norwich nearly pulled off one of the shocks of the season yesterday.

The bottom side came close to toppling Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham after leading twice and had a goal controversially disallowed via VAR because of offside – before it finished 2-2 at Carrow Road.

Elsewhere, last night Manchester United closed the gap on the top-four to just a point with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

DARTS

It’s quarter finals day at the Alexandra Palace in the PDC World Championship.

First up in the afternoon session is Nathan Aspinall who takes on 25-year-old Dimitri Van den Bergh, who knocked out two-time champion Adrian Lewis yesterday.

While after that, Luke Humphries faces world number seven Peter Wright.



RACING

There’s action today coming from Leopardstown and Limerick.

Seven races at both courses.

The first race off at Leopardstown is at midday, with the feature the Grade 1 Novice Chase at 1.55pm.

While in Limerick, the action is off at 12.10pm