SOCCER

Former England defender Gary Neville feels players should be empowered to walk off the pitch in protest at racist abuse.

Chelsea’s 2-nil Premier League win away to Tottenham yesterday was temporarily stopped, after their defender Antonio Rudiger reported he’d been the target of racism.

In the game itself, Willian netted both goals to help keep his side in fourth place.

Spurs finished with ten men after Son Heung-Min was shown a straight red card in the second half for violent conduct. .

Tottenham are in seventh.

Watford, meanwhile, gave their hopes of survival a boost with a 2-nil win over Manchester United.

A David De Gea handling error led to Ismaila Sarr’s 50th minute effort finding the net, before a Troy Deeney penalty extended Watford’s advantage soon after.

Paul Pogba made his long awaited return for United after ankle surgery as a second half substitute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in eighth place, seven points adrift of fourth.

Watford remain bottom, but move level on points with Norwich in 19th.

Everton will submit a final planning application for their new stadium later today.

They’re looking to move from Goodison Park to a 52-thousand seater ground at Bramley-Moore Dock.

It’s estimated it will contribute a 1-billion pound boost to Liverpool’s economy – and create up to 15-thousand new jobs.

DARTS

Title holder Michael van Gerwen eased into the last-16 of the PDC World Darts Championship last night.

The Dutchman beat Ricky Evans 4-nil at Alexandra Palace in London.

But eighth seed James Wade is out after losing 4-2 to veteran Steve Beaton.

Two former world champions are in action today.

Adrian Lewis takes on Darren Webster this afternoon – while Gary Anderson meets Ryan Searle in the evening session.