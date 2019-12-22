SOCCER

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says today’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea should be about his players – and not about him.

The former Stamford Bridge manager will face his old club’s current boss Frank Lampard for the first time since taking his latest job.

Mourinho has plenty of admiration for Lampard, following their time working together in west London https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amsport-4.mp3

Kick-off in North London is at half-past-4.

Before that Watford host Manchester United.

A win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would see them go fifth.

Yesterday, Leicester missed the chance to move within seven points of the top of the Premier League.

The second-placed side lost 3-1 at Manchester City.

***

Liverpool were crowned world champions for the first time after winning Fifa’s Club World Cup in Qatar last night.

They beat Brazilian side Flamengo 1-nil after extra time, thanks to a Roberto Firmino strike.

RUGBY

Munster moved four points clear of Connacht at the top of Conference B in the Pro14 yesterday evening courtesy of a 19-14 victory at The Sportsground.

Jack O’Donoghue’s 25th-minute try, coupled with 14 points from the boot of JJ Hanrahan, secured a sixth league win of the season for Johann van Graan’s side.