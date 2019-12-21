RUGBY

Those who braved the cold were treated to fourteen tries at the RDS last night.

Max Deegan and Scott Penny both crossed the whitewash twice as Leinster ran out 54-42 winners over Ulster in the Pro 14.

A pair of tries from Greg Jones helped Ulster secure a try-scoring bonus point of their own.

===

The Sportsground is the venue for this evening’s meeting of Connacht and Munster.

Kick-off in Galway is at 5.15.

SOCCER

With Liverpool in Doha for the Club World Cup final there’s a real chance for Manchester City and Leicester to hammer home their title credentials.

They meet at the Etihad in today’s tea-time Premier League encounter.

A Leicester win will cut the gap at the top to seven points, while City are hoping to close to within 11 of the leaders.

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will watch from the stands as his new side face another of his former clubs Everton at Goodison Park.

Prospective Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could also be in attendance for the lunchtime start.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa play Southampton.

Bournemouth face Burnley

Brighton take on Sheffield United.

Newcastle entertain Crystal Palace

And Norwich host Wolves.

====

Liverpool are looking to win a first ever Club World Cup this evening.

They take on South American champions Flamengo in Doha, with a 5.30 start Irish time.

GAELIC GAMES

Goals from Adrian Breen and David Dempsey helped Limerick to a 2-22 to 1-17 win over Tipperary in the Munster Hurling League last night.

While in Group B, Cork ran out comfortable 1-27 to 11-point winners over Kerry in Mallow.

DARTS

Fallon Sherrock will hope to make more history at the PDC World Darts Championship tonight.

The first woman to beat a man at world championship level is in second round action at Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock comes up against the 11th seed Mensur Suljovic.

Derry’s Daryl Gurney is also in action tonight.

The sixth seed faces England’s Justin Pipe.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Thurles this afternoon with the first off at 12.10.