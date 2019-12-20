SOCCER

Paul Pogba may well have played his last game for Manchester United.

The 26-year-old midfielder last played for the Old Trafford club back in September, having been sidelined with an ankle injury.

The French World Cup-winner was said to be “ill” by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this week.

Reports today suggest Pogba’s United teammates and club officials are now convinced he has lined out for the club for the final time.

++

Rangers will aim to cut the gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to two points with a victory against Hibs later.

Steven Gerrard’s side will be without suspended top scorer Alfredo Morelos for the trip to Easter Road.

That game gets underway at 7.45pm.

=====

DARTS

Willie O’Connor missed a huge chance to progress at the P-D-C World Darts Championship last night.

The Limerick man left himself with four in the fifth leg against Gerwyn Price but inexplicably took aim at double one instead of double two.

He wasn’t aware of his mistake when interviewed after his 3-2 defeat https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/clipdarts.mp3

Cork’s Ciaran Teehan is in second round action today at Alexandra Palace.

The 20-year-old takes on former semi-finalist Mervyn King in the afternoon session.

Teehan knocked out England’s Ross Smith 3-0 in his first-round tie.

=====

RUGBY

Both Leinster and Ulster have made sweeping changes to their sides for their Pro14 derby clash later.

Matt Faddes is the only Ulster player retained from last weekend’s European Champions Cup win at Harlequins, while Leinster have made 13 changes from their match against Northampton.

Tonight’s game see’s the top two teams in Conference A face each other.

Kick-off at the RDS is at 7.35.

=====

Irish Showjumper Anthony Condon has recorded a memorable win at the London International Horse Show.

He won the Champagne Tattinger Ivy Stakes on day 4 at Olympia.

Condon spoke to reporter Rupert Bell afterwards https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Anthony_Condon_Winner_Day4-1.mp3

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening.

The first is off at the County Louth course at quarter-to-5.