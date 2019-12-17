SOCCER

Everton look to be closing in on confirming Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

The Italian was sacked by Napoli last month after poor domestic results, but is set to be officially made Marco Silva’s replacement by the end of the week.

The former Chelsea manager could be in charge for this Saturday’s visit of Arsenal to Goodison Park.

Former Gunners star Mikel Arteta remains on course to take over the North Londoners.

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell says Ancelotti would be a brilliant choice to get the Toffees job https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/campbell.mp3

++

Crystal Palace last night climbed above Arsenal to ninth in the Premier League.

They had to come from behind to finish 1-1 at home to rivals Brighton and are now unbeaten in their last four games.

Their visitors remain three points further back.

++

The most successful team in the League Cup aim to be the first to reach the last four this evening.

Eight-time winners Liverpool will field a youthful side away to Aston Villa in the quarter-finals.

Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal for the Merseysiders in the 7.45 kick-off.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is in Qatar with the first-choice team competing at the Club World Cup.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

Wexford senior football manager Paul Galvin is facing a backlash from some of his players, according to reports.

The four-time All-Ireland winner has dropped Daithi Waters and last year’s captain Michael Furlong from his panel.

It’s believed Kevin O’Grady and Tiernan Rossiter have themselves left the squad in a show of solidarity with their axed teammates.

=====

DARTS

17-year old Meath star Keane Barry was whitewashed 3-nil by Vincent van der Voort in the P-D-C World Darts Championship first round last night.

Carlow’s Steve Lennon lost a thriller 3-2 to Englishman Callan Rydz at Alexandra Palace.

But Limerick’s Willie O’Connor is through after a straight sets win – he will next play the tournament second favourite Gerwyn Price on Thursday evening.