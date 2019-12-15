SOCCER

Manchester City will look to take advantage of Leicester City’s slip-up in the Premier League yesterday.

After the Foxes’ draw with Norwich, City can close the gap to second place to four points if they beat Arsenal later today.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 4.30pm.

Manchester United will look to reclaim fifth spot – and move to within two points of Chelsea in fourth.

United take on Duncan Ferguson’s Everton at 2pm at Goodison Park.

In today’s other Premier League game, Jose Mourinho takes his Tottenham side to Molineux to take on Wolves from 2pm.

Yesterday, Liverpool extended their lead at the top to ten points after a 2-nil win over Watford.

Mo Salah scored both the goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Second-placed Leicester City failed to beat Norwich – it finished 1-all at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea’s poor form continued – they lost 1-nil to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Burnley moved up to 12th with a one-nil win over Newcastle, while West Ham were 1-nil winners over Southampton.

And a John Fleck double saw Sheffield United beat Aston Villa 2-nil and move up to fifth.

RUGBY

Leinster booked their place in the knockout stage of the European Champions Cup with two rounds to spare last night.

The Blues hammered Northampton 50 points to 21 at the Aviva Stadium.

Garry Ringrose scored a hat-trick of tries in comfortable bonus-point win that leaves Leinster ten points clear at the top of Pool One.

Head coach Leo Cullen says he is pleased with his squad’s efforts over the past two weekends.

There were contrasting fortunes for the other Irish provinces in action yesterday.

Connacht secured a dramatic 27-24 win over Gloucester at the Sportsground in Pool Five.

Robin Copeland’s late try kept Connacht’s hopes of progressing alive.

Munster meanwhile suffered defeat to Saracens.

The reigning champions were 15-6 winners at Allianz Park, though Munster remain second in Pool Four.

Peter O’Mahony was a late withdrawal through injury before kick-off.

RACING



There’s racing today at Navan, where the first of an eight-race card goes to post at 11.30am.