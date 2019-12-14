RUGBY

John Cooney crossed the whitewash for the fourth consecutive European game last night.

His pair of tries helped Ulster to a 34-points to 10 bonus point win away to Harlequins in Pool 3 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Ulster sit six-points clear of Clermont who don’t play Bath until Sunday.

Elsewhere, Racing ran in seven tries in beating Ospreys by 40-points to 27.

Simon Zebo’s try secured the bonus point as the Parisian side opened up a six-point gap at the top of Pool 4.

Munster will look to keep pace with Racing today.

They’re at Allianz Park to face defending champions Saracens who themselves are back to full-strength.

Kick off is at 3.

=

Leinster are yet to taste defeat in any competition ahead of the visit of Northampton to the Aviva.

Scott Fardy captains the hosts with kick-off at 5.15.

While Connacht are looking to secure their first victory in this season’s competition.

Andy Friend’s side welcome Gloucester to the Sportsground where there’s a quarter-to-1 start.

SOCCER

Hull City scored a 96th-minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw away at Charlton last night, who’ve now gone 10 games without a win in the Championship.

Charlton goalkeeper Dillon Phillips failed to hold substitute Keane Lewis-Potter’s header, with the ball squirming in to seal a point for Hull.

Elsewhere, Nigel Pearson faces a baptism of fire as Watford manager this lunchtime.

The Hornets are bottom of the table with just one win to their name all season ahead of a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

At 3, Leicester are hoping to keep the pressure on Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers’ side play Norwich today

Newcastle will look to make it three-wins on the bounce when they travel to Burnley.

Chelsea entertain struggling Bournemouth.

Sheffield United could go fifth with a win at home to Aston Villa.

And West Ham are in dire need of a win in the evening kick-off away to Southampton.

DARTS



Raymond van Barneveld begins his final ever PDC World Darts Championship tonight.

The five-time world champion faces American Darin Young at Alexandra Palace tonight.

While winner from two years ago Rob Cross goes up against Kim Huybrechts.