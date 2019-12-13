Dessie Farrell is the new man in charge of the Dublin senior footballers.

The Na Fianna clubman was last night handed a three year term to succeed Jim Gavin.

Farrell’s previously led Dublin to All Ireland success at minor and under 21 levels.

His backroom team will be announced in due course.

Incoming Dublin county board chairman Michael Seavers says Farrell has the heritage to deliver

Meanwhile, Dublin continue to be in rude financial health.

Their 2019 financial statement showed commercial revenue surpassing 2-million euro.

Sponsorship revenue also rose by nearly 800-thousand euro.

SOCCER

It’s reported Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a break clause in his contract which could see him leave the club at the end of the season.

The Spaniard is currently contracted to City until 2021.

All five British sides will be in Monday’s draw for the last 32 of the Europa League.

18-year old Mason Greenwood scored twice as Manchester United hammered Alkmaar 4-nil to finish top of Group L.

Arsenal won Group F after coming from 2-nil down to draw 2-2 away to Standard Liege.

A Diogo Jota hat-trick helped Wolves beat Besiktas 4-nil and they qualify as runners-up from Group K.

A last minute own goal saw Rangers held to a 1-1 draw by Young Boys, but Steven Gerrard’s side go through as Group G runners-up.

While Celtic lost 2-nil away to Cluj having already been assured of top spot in Group E.

RUGBY

Ulster head to the Twickenham Stoop this evening looking to protect top spot in Pool 3 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Dan McFarland’s side have won each of their first three games, including last week’s one-point victory over tonight’s opposition – Harlequins.

Meanwhile, there’s action in Munster’s Pool 4 tonight, with Racing playing host to Ospreys.

Both games kick off at 7.45.

DARTS

County Down’s Kevin Burness helps get the PDC World Darts Championship underway tonight.

He faces former BDO champion Jelle Klassen in the first match at the oche.

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen awaits the winner later in the night.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening with the first going to post at 5.15.