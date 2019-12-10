SOCCER

Three goals in a ten-minute second half spell saw Arsenal win for the first time in 10-games last night.

The North London side came from behind to win 3-1 away to West Ham.

Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang were on target.

The win moves Arsenal back into the top half of the Premier League table to ninth.

Interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg was asked what he said at half time https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Freddie.mp3

Sticking with Arsenal, and Rafa Benitez last night distanced himself with their managerial vacancy.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss has been linked with both Arsenal and Everton in recent days.

But Benitez says he intends to respect the remaining two years on his contract at Dalian Yifang in China.

====

Holders Liverpool are in Salzburg this evening looking to secure safe passage to the last-16 of the Champions League.

A win will see the Reds finish top of Group E, but a draw could see them finish second if Napoli beat Genk.

There’s a 5.55 start to both Group E games.

Chelsea need a win as a matter of urgency tonight.

Frank Lampard’s side welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge in Group H, where kick-off is at 8 o’clock.

The other match in that Group sees Ajax play Valencia.

Leeds United will return to the summit of the Championship should they defeat Hull City at Elland Road.

GAA

A new luminous yellow sliotar will come into operation for Hurling in 2020.

The ‘smart’ sliotar will have a microchip for integrity around the ball not travelling too far.

It will also aid sight and the judgement of controversial decisions at venues where there is no Hawkeye technology.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has explained why he decided not to take part in the Saudi International golf event early next year.

Players have been criticised for attending a tournament in a country that has a questionable human rights record.

McIlroy says he will prefer to stay in America https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RMcI.mp3

RUGBY

Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde has backed Ross Byrne’s ability to deputise for Jonathan Sexton.

The Ireland out-half is awaiting the results on a scan after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup win away to Northampton.

Sexton will definitely miss this weekend’s return fixture with the Saints at the Aviva Stadium.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Tramore this afternoon.

The first is off at 12.20.