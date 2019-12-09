Ballyboden St Enda’s are Leinster senior club football champions.

The Dublin outfit edged Eire Og of Carlow by 8 points to 6 in Portlaoise.

Ballyboden will now play Kilcoo of Down in the All-Ireland semi finals next month.

Manager Anthony Rainbow says they coped well with tough conditions https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rainbow.mp3

Former star forward Ciaran McDonald is to join the Mayo footballers’ backroom team.

He’ll assist James Horan as a coach for the 2020 season.

Arsenal will bid for a first win under interim head coach Freddie Ljungerg when they face West Ham United this evening.

It’s an 8pm kick off at the London Stadium.

Arsenal are 11th in the table and West Ham are 16th.

Ljungberg says the Gunners need to get it going https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/arsenal-6.mp3

Leicester City defeated Aston Villa 4-1 to make it 8 wins on the bounce in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy scored twice in the win at Villa Park.

Republic of Ireland international Enda Stevens was on the mark as Sheffield United won 2-1 at Norwich City.

Newcastle United were also 2-1 winners – against Southampton.

It ended 2-2 between Brighton and Wolves.

Celtic were 1-0 winners over Rangers in the Scottish League Cuo Final at Hampden Park.

Leinster will give an update later on the fitness of Johnny Sexton.

The Ireland out half injured his knee in Saturday’s European Champions Cup win over Northampton.

Sexton could be a doubt for Ireland’s Six Nations opener with Scotland on February 1st.

Ireland won four medals at the European Cross Country Championships in Portugal yesterday.

The senior women and under 27 teams took silver medals, with Efrem Gidey and Stephanie Cotter claiming bronze.

And China’s Ding Junhui is snooker’s UK champion.

He defeated Stephen Maguire by 10 frames to 6 in the final in York.