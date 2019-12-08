RUGBY



Connacht will look to make it a clean sweep of wins for the Irish provinces in the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend.

They take on Gloucester in Pool 5 at 1pm today.

Yesterday, all three of the Irish provinces won in their respective matches.

Leinster earned a bonus-point 43-16 win away to Northampton and Munster were 10-3 winners at home to Saracens.

And John Cooney’s late penalty earned Ulster a narrow 25-24 win over Harlequins in Belfast.

SOCCER

Leicester City will seek to close to the gap to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League to eight points today.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are in action away to Aston Villa from 2pm.

Also at 2, Newcastle host Southampton and Norwich City take on Sheffield United.

The 4.30 kick-off is between Brigton and Wolves.

Yesterday, Manchester United moved up to fifth with a 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City at the Etihad.

In Scotland, Celtic and Rangers meet in the League Cup final today from 3pm.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin’s Ballyboden St Enda’s go up against Eire Og of Carlow in the Leinster Club senior football final today.

The game throws in at 2pm in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The winner will progress to an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Ulster champions Kilcoo in January.

SNOOKER

Stephen Maguire and Ding Junhui meet in the final of the UK Championship in York this afternoon.

Maguire beat Mark Allen six-frames-to-nil in their semi-final last night.

GOLF

Sweden’s Henrik Stenson’s claimed a one-shot victory in golf’s Hero World Challenge last night.

He finished on 18 under par in the Bahamas.

Defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain was his nearest challenger in the 18-man event which raises funds for the Tiger Woods Foundation.

The tournament host finish four shots off the winner, with Justin Rose a stroke further back.



RACING

There’s a seven-race card today in Punchestown, where the first goes to post at twenty-past-twelve.