Everton will have Duncan Ferguson in temporary charge for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

The Toffees, who lie in the Premier League relegation zone, sacked their manager Marco Silva yesterday.

It’s reported Portuguese Vitor Pereira is in contention to take over on Merseyside.

Everton are now searching for their fourth permanent manager since Roberto Martinez was sacked in May 2016.

Arsenal are on their worst run since 1977 after a 2-1 defeat to Brighton at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Neal Maupay scored the winner to leave the Gunners 10th, 10 points off the Champions League places.

Interim coach Freddie Ljungberg says the squad need a confidence boost https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/8sport-1.mp3

The FAI will publish their accounts for 2017 and 2018 today.

It’s expected the Association will reveal debts of approximately 50 million euro.

There is one game in the Championship this evening as Millwall play Nottingham Forest at the New Den.

7.45 is the kick off time.

Former Dublin senior football boss Jim Gavin says he has no regrets about stepping down.

The Round Towers clubman guided the Dubs to 5 All-Ireland titles in a row back in September.

He was named Signify Sports Manager of the Year yesterday.

Gavin has paid tribute to his panel https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gavin.mp3

In boxing, Jason Quigley won his super middleweight bout overnight.

He stopped Mexican Abraham Cordero in three rounds.

Quigley was fighting for the first time under new coach Andy Lee.

Shane Ryan will bid for a medal when he goes in the final of the 100 metres backstroke at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow today.

Ryan won his semi final in a time of 50 point 48 seconds.

And in horse racing, there is a meeting on the all weather at Dundalk today, off at 5.15.