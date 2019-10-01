RUGBY

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has named his starting 15 to face Russia in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup in Kobe on Thursday and it includes Johnny Sexton.

The influential Leinster out-half missed the defeat to Japan with a quad muscle injury. His return is pivotal as Ireland chase an essential bonus point that will put them back on track to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Sexton will also captain the side.

In all, Schmidt has made 11 changes from the side which suffered that shock 19-12 defeat to Japan.

Number eight Jordi Murphy has been thrown straight into the fray having been flown out to Japan to replace the injured Jack Conan.

Schmidt has picked a tight-five that is made up entirely of Munster players, with Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan forming the front row.

Jean Kleyn will make his World Cup debut in the second row alongside Tadhg Beirne.

Chris Farrell wasn’t considered due to concussion, while Robbie Henshaw’s target will be the Samoa match as he recovers from a hamstring problem.

Here’s coach Joe Schmidt on why he made 11 changes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JS11.mp3

Kick off on Thursday is at 11.15am Irish time.

Manchester United and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League last night.

The Red Devils took a first half lead through Scott McTominay, before Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (PRON: Oh-bah-meyang) equalised for the Gunners after the restart, his goal ruled valid by VAR.

Arsenal are back up to fourth in the table, while United are tenth, their worst top flight start in 30 years.

But United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (PRON: Sol-shar) is feeling defiant https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/oneone-1.mp3

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Bayern Munich to the new White Hart Lane for a Champions League Group B game tonight.

Kick off is at 8pm.

That’s also the start time for the Group C encounter involving Manchester City and Dinamo Zagreb at the Etihad Stadium.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will name his squad this lunchtime for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

McCarthy has to decide whether to include promising youth players Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly in the panel.

Olympic champion Mo Farah’s former coach Alberto Salazar has been banned from athletics for 4 years for doping violations.

The 61 year old American has been handed the suspension following a 4 year investigation by the US Anti Doping Agency and a two year court case.

Liam Cahill has been confirmed as the new manager of the Waterford senior hurlers.

The Tipperary native led the Premier County to All Ireland glory at Under 20 and minor level.

And there is an 8 race card at Cork today, beginning at 2.05.