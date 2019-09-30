Dundalk will bid for the domestic treble in the FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers on November 3rd.

The Lilywhites beat Sligo Rovers 1-0 in the last four at the Showgrounds yesterday.

Michael Duffy scored the winner in the 89th minute.

Leicester City are third in the Premier League after they hammered Newcastle United 5-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy scored twice.

Tonight, Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford.

8pm is the kick off time.

Paul Pogba is an injury doubt for United, while teenage striker Mason Greenwood could feature.

Kieran Tierney is in line to make his Premier League debut for the visitors.

Kieran Kingston is to return as manager of the Cork senior hurlers on a 3 year deal.

He’ll be assisted on Leeside by former All Ireland winners Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Ger Cunningham.

Pat Ryan is to boss the Under 20’s, with Donal Og Cusack to manage the minors, assisted by Sean Og O’hAilpin and Tom Kenny.

The Irish rugby squad are now looking ahead to Thursday’s World Cup Pool A match with Russia in Kobe.

Rob Kearney and Tadhg Furlong are recovering quickly after passing two of their Head Injury Assessments.

Back row forward CJ Stander was asked today where the defeat to Japan ranked among his lowest moments https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ammonday.mp3

In our Pool, Scotland play Samoa at 11.15am Irish time this morning.

Cork athlete Phil Healy lines up in the 200 metres heats at the World Athletics Championships in Doha just after 3pm Irish time this afternoon.

Jamaica’s Shelly Ann Fraser Price won gold in the 100 metres in a time of 10 point seven one seconds.

And there is racing today at Roscommon, with the first off there at 2.05.