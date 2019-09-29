SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers await in the FAI Cup Final for the winners of Sligo Rovers and Dundalk.

The two sides meet in the semi-final at the Showgrounds at 5pm.

The Lilywhites are aiming to make the showpiece for a 19th time.

Rovers then are aiming to make the last two for the 12th time.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted with the performances he’s getting from his team this season.

The champions kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool with a 3-1 win at Everton last night.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola was full of admiration for his players https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/8pep.mp3

Newcastle go to Leicester this afternoon looking to put a run of three Premier League games without a win to an end.

They’ve managed just one victory in their first six top flight games – which has done little to ease the pressure from some fans on boss Steve Bruce.

He’s well aware they face another tough test against Brendan Rodgers’ team today https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SBcastle.mp3

RUGBY

Wales have beaten Australia for the first time in a World Cup since 1987.

They led at half-time by 15-points, but the Aussies came back in the second half to get the final score to 29-25.

Tries from Gareth Davies and Hadleigh Parkes helped Warren Gatland’s side over the line.

They now top Pool D, three points clear of the Aussies.

Earlier Georgia beat off Uruguay in the other Pool D game of the day.

It ended 33-7.

GOLF

Open Champion Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are best of the Irish heading into the final day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

They’re both 13-under-par, seven shots off the joint lead that’s held by Matthew Southgate and Victor Perez.

While Rory McIlroy begins from 10 under par.

All the Irish players get under at around 10.30.

Fred Daly Trophy

All Ireland Semi Finals & Final

Castle Dargan Golf Club

Mullingar 1 Muskerry 4

Adam Smith halved with Fionn Hickey; Shane Murtagh lost to Jack Egan 7&5; Michael McCormack lost to Zak Collin 3&2s; Lucas Kane halved with Stephen Riordan; Mikev Mina Ronayne lost to Eoghan O’Shaughnessy 6&5

Roscommon 3.5 Slieve Russell 1.5

Simon Walker bt Ryan McNelis 3&1; Thomas Higgins bt Odhran Maguire 6&4; Cian O’Connor lost to Dillon Beirne 4&3; Fionn Hoare halved wtih Jamie Hughes; Kevin Connaughton bt Oisin Rooney 4&3

Final

Muskerry 2 Roscommon 3

Fionn Hickey lost to Simon Walker 2 holes; Jack Egan lost to Thomas Higgins 3&2; Zak Collins bt Cian O’Connor 3&2; Stephen Riordan lost to Fionn Hoare 20th ; Eoghan O’Shaughnessy bt Kevin Connaughton 19th

ATHLETICS

Donegal’s Brendan Boyce finished sixth in the 50 km race walk at the World Athletics Championships.

He completed it in just over four hours, and celebrated by moonwalking over the line.

Japan’s Yusuke Suzuki became the first person from his country to win the title.

Yesterday, Thomas Barr narrowly missed out on a place in the 400 metres hurdles final – he finished fourth in his heat.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at the Curragh this afternoon from 1.50.