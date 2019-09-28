RUGBY

Ireland have slumped to a 19-12 defeat against Japan at the Rugby World Cup.

A try from Kenki Fukuoka in the 59th minute turned the game in favour of the hosts.

Ireland had led up to that point after first half tries from Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney.

Joe Schmidt’s side failed to score in the second half.

====

Ireland’s potential quarter final opponents are also in action this morning.

South Africa take on Namibia in Toyota from 10.45.

While Argentina defeated Tonga 28-12 in the opening game of the day.

=====

Craig Gilroy scored a pair of tries as Ulster began the Pro 14 season with a 38-14 bonus point win over Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.

This afternoon, Munster take on the Dragons at Thomond Park,

Connacht are away to Scarlets from 5.15.

And at the same time, Leinster are in Italy to face Benetton.

=====

SOCCER

Goals last night from Graham Burke and Aaron Greene secured Shamrock Rovers a first FAI Cup final appearance since 2010.

The Hoops beat Bohemians 2-nil at Dalymount Park in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals.

Bohs’ cause wasn’t helped by Danny Mandroiu’s sending off when just a goal down.

====

Liverpool are seeking their seventh successive Premier League win this lunchtime.

But they go to Bramall Lane seeking a first away win over Sheffield United since August of 1990.

Kick off is at 12.30

At 3, Tottenham will seek a first win in four games when Southampton visit the new White Hart Lane.

Bournemouth play West Ham,

Aston Villa take on Burnley,

Chelsea face Brighton at Stamford Bridge,

Crystal Palace entertain Norwich,

And Wolves face Watford.

While the 5.30 start sees out-of-form Everton take on Manchester City.

=======

ATHLETICS

Thomas Barr says he’ll need one of his best ever performances to reach the final of the 400-metre hurdles at the World Championships.

He’s been drawn in lane 7 of the third semi final after his fine performance in placing second in his heat.

That semi is at 4.25, Irish time.

Mark English goes in the fourth of six heats in the men’s 800-metres at 3.15.

The first 3 in each heat will qualify along with the six fastest losers.

Ireland’s other competitor in Doha today is Brendan Boyce in the 50-k walk.

======

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at The Curragh this afternoon with the first off at 1.25.

While at Navan, a seven-race programme gets underway at quarter-to-2.

GOLF

Fred Perry Trophy

All-Ireland Final

County Sligo Golf Club

Templemore 1.5 Gort 3.5

S Bourke & L Daly lost to J Hynes & K Mulkerrins 19th; A Purcell & M Bourke lost to M Cahill & R Lahiffe 21st; T McGrath & B Keane lost to J Kelleher & M Ryan 1 hole; D Tuohy & J Fahy halved with M McInerney & M Callanan; D Maher & P Moloney bt J Moylan & S Dervan 1 hole