Davy Fitzgerald is to remain on as manager of the Wexford senior hurlers for a further two years.

The Clare native, who was linked with the vacant Galway role, has made the decision to stay with the county he guided to Leinster Championship glory this year.

The Ireland rugby squad have held their Captain’s Run at the Shizuoka Stadium ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup Pool A match against Japan.

Jack Conan was the only player that didn’t train.

Jack Carty, Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Chris Farrell come into the 15 behind the scrum.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is facing a defensive crisis for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers in Georgia and Switzerland.

Richard Keogh is facing up to a year out after suffering a serious knee injury having being involved in a car crash following an alcohol related night out with Derby County.

Shane Duffy has a calf injury which will keep him out for a number of weeks, while Enda Stevens is suspended for the match in Tbilisi.

Former Republic of Ireland defender John O’Shea says Keogh will regret his actions https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/johnoshea.mp3

There’s a huge Dublin derby at Dalymount Park tonight, as Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers go head to head in the first of the FAI Cup semi finals.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Derry City host Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

South African Justin Walters leads on 9 under par going into round two of the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Padraig Harrington is 3 under par, Rory McIlroy and Paul Dunne are 2 under par, Graeme McDowell is level par and Shane Lowry is 1 over.

And there is racing today at Downpatrick, which goes to post at 1.35, and Dundalk, which begins at 5.15.