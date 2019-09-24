Dundalk are the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions.

The Lilywhites beat Shamrock Rovers 3-2 at Oriel Park last night to clinch their fifth title in six seasons.

Sean Hoare, Robbie Benson and Michael Duffy got the goals.

Dundalk remain on course for a domestic treble.

Manager Vinny Perth would like his success to be an example to any upcoming boss in the game

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp was named ‘Coach of the Year’ at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan last night.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi took the ‘Player of the Year’ Award for a sixth time, while Megan Rapinoe of the United States won the Women’s ‘Player of the Year’ award.

Liverpool’s Alisson, who won ‘Goalkeeper of the Year Award’ was named on the ‘Team of the Year’ – alongside Matthijs De Ligt, Sergio Ramos, Virgil Van Dijk, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Frenkie De Jong, Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Irish teenage striker Troy Parrott could make his competitive debut for Tottenham Hotspur in the English League Cup tonight.

Spurs are away to Colchester.

Among the pick of the other ties, Arsenal host Nottingham Forest, champions Manchester City go to Preston, it’s Everton away to Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth up against Southampton.

All matches kick off at 7.45.

Russia take on Samoa in Ireland’s Pool A at the Rugby World Cup today.

Kick off is at 11.15 Irish time in Kumagaya.

And the Meath County Board is to request a ‘higher GAA authority’ to investigate a complaint made against former chairman Peter O’Halloran by referee Patrick Neilis over a What’s App message sent by O’Halloran to Neilis back in 2017.

The sequence of events prompted O’Halloran to step down last Friday.