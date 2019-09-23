The Ireland rugby squad are en route to Shizuoka in Japan as they prepare for Saturday’s World Cup Pool A encounter with the hosts.

As things stand, nobody has been ruled out of the game which will see Ireland bid for two wins from two after the 27-3 defeat of Scotland yesterday.

Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki have passed the second stage of head injury assessment protocols.

Johnny Sexton is fit having suffered a ‘bang on the thigh’ in Yokohama.

Prop Cian Healy says Ireland played so well that they held a little bit in reserve https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/630rugby.mp3

In Pool D today, Wales play Georgia at the Toyota Stadium.

11.15 is the start time.

Liverpool have made it 6 wins from 6 in the Premier League.

Goals by Trent Alexander Arnold and Roberto Firmino enabled the Reds to grab a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 reversal at West Ham United.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell scored the goals for the London club at the Olympic Stadium.

United, who are 8th in the table, haven’t won a League game away from home since February.

A late Pierre Emerick Aubameyang goal handed 10 man Arsenal a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in North London.

And it ended 1-1 between Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Dundalk will be crowned League of Ireland Premier Division champions if they beat Shamrock Rovers tonight.

It’s a 7.20pm kick off at Oriel Park.

England’s Danny Willett won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He finished with a 67 for a 20 under par total, 3 shots better than Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy ended in a tie for 9th place, with Shane Lowry finishing in a tie for 11th.

And there’s horse racing today at Fairyhouse, with the first off there at 3pm.